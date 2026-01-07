Connect with us

Saar

Saar: US credibility after exit from Afghanistan reviewed

Published

7 hours ago

on

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Saar

Saar: Discussion on ongoing tensions between Kabul and Islamabad

Published

1 day ago

on

January 6, 2026

By

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: Impact of regional developments on Afghanistan

Published

2 days ago

on

January 6, 2026

By

Continue Reading

Saar

Saar: China, Pakistan’s remarks on Afghanistan

Published

3 days ago

on

January 4, 2026

By

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2025 Ariana News. All rights reserved!