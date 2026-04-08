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Tahawol: Two‑week truce agreement between Iran-US reviewed

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Tahawol: Ongoing negotiations between Kabul-Islamabad discussed

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April 7, 2026

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Tahawol: Continuation of Middle East crisis discussed

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April 4, 2026

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Tahawol: Start of talks between Kabul-Islamabad in China discussed

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April 2, 2026

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