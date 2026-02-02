Afghanistan seeks to resume active role in SCO, envoy to Russia says
In an interview with TASS, Hassan confirmed that Kabul considers renewed engagement with the SCO both possible and appropriate.
Afghanistan is seeking to resume active participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), where it currently holds observer status, according to the country’s Ambassador to Russia, Gul Hassan.
“Afghanistan is an observer state in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and, in line with this status, should take part in its meetings,” the ambassador said in his first interview since assuming his post in Moscow.
He noted that, due in part to the efforts of Russia and China, most SCO member states have reached the view that restoring Afghanistan’s active involvement in the organization would be viable.
“We also expect Afghanistan to participate in the organization’s upcoming meetings,” Hassan added.
Sport
Afghanistan crush Scotland in ICC T20 World Cup warm-up
Afghanistan delivered a dominant performance against Scotland in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match, registering a comprehensive 184/6 in 20 overs and restricting the visitors to 123 all out in 19.3 overs.
After winning the toss, Afghanistan elected to bat. Darwish Rasooli starred with 84 runs off just 46 balls, supported by Ibrahim Zadran (36) and Mohammad Nabi (34), helping Afghanistan post a competitive total. The team scored at a healthy rate of 9.20 runs per over, with extras contributing 8 runs.
Scotland struggled in reply, losing wickets at regular intervals. Azmatullah Omarzai was particularly effective, claiming 3 crucial wickets, while Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, and Ziaur Rahman shared the spoils to keep Scotland under pressure. The visitors were bowled out for 123, falling 61 runs short of the target, with only Matthew Cross (21) and Michael Jones (21) showing resistance.
Afghanistan’s win highlights their strong batting depth and disciplined bowling, sending a clear message ahead of the main tournament.
Afghanistan will face West Indies in their next warm-up game on Wednesday.
Latest News
Renovation of Afghanistan–Iran border markers to begin in the ‘near future’
Afghanistan’s Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs, Noorullah Noori, has announced that the long-delayed process of border demarcation and the renovation of markers along the Afghanistan–Iran frontier will officially begin in the near future.
According to a statement from the ministry, Noori made the remarks during a meeting with Ali-Reza Bikdeli, the acting ambassador of Iran in Kabul. Noori assured the Iranian side that the Islamic Emirate is fully committed to speeding up the work and addressing any challenges that may arise during the process.
The Iranian Embassy in Kabul also said that Bikdeli, in the meeting, emphasized that cooperation between the two countries on border issues plays a key role in strengthening and expanding broader bilateral relations.
It is noteworthy that nearly three months ago, officials from both countries agreed to restart the border-marker renovation project, which had remained stalled for seven years. (edited)
International Sports
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup group match against India
Pakistan will boycott their February 15 match of the Twenty20 World Cup against arch-rivals India in Colombo, the Pakistan government said on Sunday while approving the team’s participation in the global showpiece.
“The government… grants approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,” the post on the government’s official X account said without elaborating on reasons behind the decision, Reuters reported.
Pakistan, who are scheduled to play all their matches in Sri Lanka, would forfeit two points if they boycotted the India match. There was no clarity on what would happen should the neighbours meet in a knockout game.
Bilateral cricket remains suspended between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who engaged in a military conflict that nearly snowballed into a fully-fledged war last year.
Their fraught political relations prompted the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) to broker an arrangement allowing them to play at a neutral venue when their neighbour hosts a global tournament.
The 2009 champions had earlier announced their squad for the 20-team tournament beginning on February 7, maintaining that their participation was subject to government approval.
Their decision to boycott the India match is a serious blow to the tournament because an India-Pakistan clash remains cricket’s greatest blockbuster, which is why they are clubbed together in the same group in ICC events.
The ICC said it was awaiting an official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) conveying their “position of selective participation”.
“While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” the Dubai-based body said in a statement.
“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of.”
ASIA CUP PRECEDENT
The governing body said a successful tournament was its priority, while sounding an optimistic note.
“The ICC’s priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members including the PCB,” it said.
“It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders.”
This is not the first example of geopolitical tension affecting the tournament.
Bangladesh have been replaced by Scotland in the global showpiece following their refusal to travel to India over safety concerns.
The latest setback is a continuation of the soured India-Pakistan relations which manifested in last year’s Asia Cup in Dubai.
India beat Pakistan three times in the tournament, including in the September 28 final, but declined to shake hands with their opponents and refused to accept the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s interior minister.
Namibia, United States and the Netherlands are also in Group A from which two sides will advance to the tournament’s Super Eight stage.
“I extend my best wishes to the Pakistan team for the World Cup,” Naqvi, also the PCB chairman, was quoted as saying by Geo TV.
“I hope the team will return with the T20 World Cup trophy.”
The PCB supported Bangladesh’s demands to shift their matches to Sri Lanka. The ICC ruled out any threat to Bangladesh players or fans in India and rejected their late demand for a schedule change.
