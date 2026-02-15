Iran–China rail link via Afghanistan proposed to cut transit time

Contracts for the commencement of practical work on five major power generation projects with a total capacity of 845 megawatts were signed on Wednesday between Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) and Azizi Energy.

The signing ceremony was held at the Government Media and Information Center in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Under the agreements, Azizi Energy will invest approximately $463 million in the projects, which include 100 megawatts of solar power in the Naghlu area of Kabul province, 100 megawatts of solar power in Barik Ab area of Parwan province, and 130 megawatts of solar power in Ghazni province.

In addition, the company will construct 165 megawatts of coal-fired power generation in Takhar province and 350 megawatts in Baghlan province.

Officials said the solar projects are expected to be completed within two years, while the coal-fired plants will be finalized within three years. The projects form part of a broader 10,000-megawatt energy investment plan aimed at strengthening domestic electricity production and reducing reliance on imports.

Following the signing ceremony, Deputy PM Baradar met with Azizi Group’s Chief Executive Officer Mirwais Azizi and his technical team at his office.

Baradar welcomed the launch of practical work on the five projects, describing them as significant steps toward job creation and economic growth in the country.

Azizi expressed appreciation for the cooperation provided by the Deputy Prime Minister’s office and relevant institutions, stating that the company had faced no major obstacles in advancing its plans. He said the Islamic Emirate has demonstrated a strong commitment to national development, which paved the way for the implementation of the projects.

Azizi further announced that an additional 15 to 20 power generation projects, with a combined capacity of up to 5,000 megawatts, are expected to be launched by the end of the current year.

He also noted that work on the TAPI project is progressing steadily on Afghan soil. Once gas reaches Herat province, Azizi Group plans to coordinate with the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum to develop major gas distribution networks and establish a 3,000-megawatt gas-fired power plant.

Azizi called for close cooperation with relevant authorities in the exploration, extraction, and utilization of natural gas and coal resources for electricity production.

Deputy PM Baradar and officials from the concerned institutions assured full cooperation and joint coordination in advancing the energy sector projects.

The agreements mark one of the latest investments in Afghanistan’s power infrastructure, signaling renewed efforts to boost domestic energy production and stimulate economic development.