IEA issues new decree to regulate street vendors, boost urban order

The leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has unveiled a new decree designed to regulate the operations of street vendors in cities across the country. The initiative seeks to create a more organized urban environment while simultaneously supporting small-scale entrepreneurs.

The decree mandates that all municipalities adhere to urban planning standards in managing street vending activities. Municipalities are instructed to designate specific areas for vendors, ensuring they have clearly marked and organized spaces to conduct business. These designated zones will be monitored to ensure compliance with both health and safety standards.

As part of the formalization of the street vending sector, vendors will be required to register and receive identification cards at no cost. The government aims to create a centralized database to track vendors’ personal details, the nature of their businesses, and their exact operating locations. This move is also intended to aid in ongoing monitoring, ensuring vendors comply with regulations and do not sell prohibited or expired goods.

In addition to these registration requirements, the decree stipulates that vendors must adhere to several conditions. These include maintaining cleanliness at their assigned spaces, refraining from selling illegal products, and avoiding the use of loudspeakers to attract customers.

To ensure compliance, the decree includes a system of enforcement. Vendors who violate the rules will first receive a written warning, while repeat offenders risk having their operating rights revoked. Authorities are committed to ensuring the decree’s effectiveness, with ongoing monitoring and corrective actions.

This new regulation represents a significant step in formalizing the street vending sector, supporting small businesses, and bringing a greater sense of order to Afghanistan’s urban areas.