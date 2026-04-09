International Sports
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans edge Delhi Capitals in last-ball thriller
The result adds important points for Gujarat as the competition intensifies, while Delhi will look to bounce back after falling just short in one of the closest matches of the season so far.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) delivered another dramatic contest on Wednesday, April 8, as Gujarat Titans narrowly defeated Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring encounter in Delhi.
In a match that went down to the final ball, Gujarat held their nerve to secure a thrilling one-run victory. The game featured standout batting performances, including a commanding innings from Delhi’s top order, while Gujarat’s bowlers, led by Rashid Khan, produced crucial breakthroughs at key moments to seal the win.
The result adds important points for Gujarat as the competition intensifies, while Delhi will look to bounce back after falling just short in one of the closest matches of the season so far.
Attention now turns to Thursday’s clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.
Kolkata will be aiming to build momentum with a strong all-round performance, while Lucknow will look to capitalise on their balanced squad and secure a key win in the early stages of the tournament. With both teams boasting explosive batting line-ups and quality bowling attacks, fans can expect another competitive and entertaining contest.
Broadcast Information
Cricket fans in Afghanistan can watch all the action live, as Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) holds exclusive rights to broadcast the IPL matches.
Games are being aired nationwide on Ariana Television, bringing the excitement of the tournament directly to viewers at home.
International Sports
IPL 2026: Rajasthan vs Mumbai clash abandoned due to rain
The game was shaping into an intriguing contest, with Rajasthan putting up a strong total in a reduced 11-over match before Mumbai began their chase. However, persistent rain interruptions prevented a result
Tuesday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians ended in frustration after rain forced the match to be called off in Jaipur.
The game was shaping into an intriguing contest, with Rajasthan putting up a strong total in a reduced 11-over match before Mumbai began their chase. However, persistent rain interruptions prevented a result, leaving both teams to share the points.
Rajasthan’s top order looked in control during their innings, capitalizing on the shortened format to post an aggressive score. Mumbai, in response, struggled to build momentum before the weather intervened, ultimately denying fans a full contest.
The result adds a point apiece to both sides but leaves questions around momentum as the tournament begins to intensify.
Match Preview: Wednesday, April 8
Attention now turns to Wednesday’s fixture, where Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Titans in what promises to be a competitive encounter.
Delhi will be aiming to strengthen their position with a solid all-round performance, while Gujarat, known for their balanced squad, will look to maintain consistency and climb the standings. Key battles between top-order batters and pace attacks are expected to shape the outcome.
Fans in Afghanistan can watch all the IPL action live, with Ariana Television (ATN) holding exclusive broadcasting rights. Viewers are encouraged to follow Ariana Television and Ariana News on social media for the latest updates, match schedules, and breaking coverage throughout the tournament.
International Sports
IPL 2026: Rain scuppers KKR vs PBKS match
With every point crucial in the tightly contested 19th edition of the IPL, the teams are now focusing on the forthcoming fixtures to maintain or improve their rankings.
Monday’s eagerly awaited IPL fixture between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata was abandoned due to persistent rain after only 3.4 overs, leaving fans disappointed.
With both sides unable to take the field, match officials eventually declared the game a no‑result, awarding each team one point in the league standings. The outcome gave KKR their first point of the season, while PBKS retained a strong position in the early table.
The washout continues to highlight the unpredictable nature of early‑season conditions, where weather can play an outsized role in shaping campaigns.
With every point crucial in the tightly contested 19th edition of the IPL, teams are now refocusing on the forthcoming fixtures to maintain or improve their rankings.
IPL 2026 Standings after Monday’s washout
Here’s how the points table looks after Monday’s abandoned match (matches played, wins, losses, no results, points, net run rate):
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – 2 M, 2 W, 0 L, 0 N/R, 4 pts, NRR +2.501
Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 2 M, 2 W, 0 L, 0 N/R, 4 pts, NRR +2.233
Delhi Capitals (DC) – 2 M, 2 W, 0 L, 0 N/R, 4 pts, NRR +1.17
Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 2 M, 2 W, 0 L, 0 N/R, 4 pts, NRR +0.637
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 3 M, 1 W, 2 L, 0 N/R, 2 pts, NRR +0.275
Mumbai Indians (MI) – 2 M, 1 W, 1 L, 0 N/R, 2 pts, NRR ‑0.206
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – 2 M, 1 W, 1 L, 0 N/R, 2 pts, NRR ‑0.542
Gujarat Titans (GT) – 2 M, 0 W, 2 L, 0 N/R, 0 pts, NRR ‑0.424
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 2 M, 0 W, 2 L, 0 N/R, 0 pts, NNR ‑1.964
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 3 M, 0 W, 3 L, 0 N/R, 0 pts, NRR ‑2.517
Teams receive 2 points for a win and 1 point for an abandoned/no‑result game. The top four at the end of the league stage will qualify for the playoffs later this season.
Match Preview: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
Tonight’s IPL action, Tuesday April 7, resumes with Match 14 as the Delhi Capitals host the Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
DC have had an outstanding start to their campaign, winning both of their matches so far with powerful contributions from captain Rishabh Pant and young batting star Sameer Rizvi, who smashed a stunning 90 off 51 balls in Delhi’s recent win over the Mumbai Indians.
Gujarat Titans, however, are still searching for their first victory of the season. With key players such as Shubman Gill and seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami, GT will be looking for breakthroughs both with the bat and the ball to turn the tide in this fixture. With both teams desperate for crucial early‑season points, tonight’s showdown promises an exciting battle under lights.
Watch Live in Afghanistan
Cricket fans in Afghanistan can catch all IPL 2026 matches live and exclusively on Ariana Television. The broadcaster is offering full live coverage of the tournament, with expert commentary and match highlights throughout the season.
As the league stage builds momentum and teams jockey for positioning, every match — and every point — will be crucial on the road to the playoffs and ultimately the IPL 2026 final.
International Sports
IPL 2026: Lucknow hold nerve in final over to defeat Sunrisers
The match went down to the wire, with Sunriser’s bowlers applying pressure in the death overs through tight lines and clever variations.
Lucknow Super Giants edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad in a thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter on Sunday, completing a tense run chase in the final over to register a crucial early-season win.
Batting first, Sunrisers posted a competitive total built around a fluent innings from Heinrich Klaasen, who once again demonstrated his ability to accelerate in the middle overs. He found support from the top order, helping the hosts set what looked like a defendable target on a surface offering some assistance to bowlers.
In response, Lucknow’s chase was steady rather than explosive. Early wickets threatened to derail their innings, but captain Rishabh Pant played a composed and calculated knock, anchoring the innings while rotating strike effectively.
Nicholas Pooran provided a late surge with some aggressive hitting, shifting momentum back in Lucknow’s favour.
The match went down to the wire, with Sunriser’s bowlers applying pressure in the death overs through tight lines and clever variations. However, Lucknow kept their composure, finding the boundaries when needed to cross the line with just one delivery remaining.
The win gives Lucknow Super Giants valuable momentum in the opening phase of the tournament, while Sunrisers Hyderabad will take positives from their batting performance but look to tighten their execution at the death.
Focus now moves to Monday’s fixture which sees Kolkata Knight Riders face Punjab Kings in what is expected to be a high-tempo contest.
Kolkata’s strength lies in their all-round depth, with power hitters and a varied bowling attack capable of adapting to different conditions. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will be banking on their explosive top order and improved bowling unit to deliver a more complete performance.
Both teams are still shaping their combinations, making this an important match for building rhythm and consistency as the league stage progresses.
Fans across Afghanistan can follow every moment of the IPL live on Ariana Television Network, which holds exclusive broadcast rights for the tournament.
Viewers are also encouraged to stay connected via the social media platforms of Ariana Television and Ariana News for updated match schedules, live coverage details, highlights, and breaking IPL news throughout the season.
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