IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans edge Delhi Capitals in last-ball thriller

The Indian Premier League (IPL) delivered another dramatic contest on Wednesday, April 8, as Gujarat Titans narrowly defeated Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring encounter in Delhi.

In a match that went down to the final ball, Gujarat held their nerve to secure a thrilling one-run victory. The game featured standout batting performances, including a commanding innings from Delhi’s top order, while Gujarat’s bowlers, led by Rashid Khan, produced crucial breakthroughs at key moments to seal the win.

The result adds important points for Gujarat as the competition intensifies, while Delhi will look to bounce back after falling just short in one of the closest matches of the season so far.

Attention now turns to Thursday’s clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants.

Kolkata will be aiming to build momentum with a strong all-round performance, while Lucknow will look to capitalise on their balanced squad and secure a key win in the early stages of the tournament. With both teams boasting explosive batting line-ups and quality bowling attacks, fans can expect another competitive and entertaining contest.

Broadcast Information

Cricket fans in Afghanistan can watch all the action live, as Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) holds exclusive rights to broadcast the IPL matches.

Games are being aired nationwide on Ariana Television, bringing the excitement of the tournament directly to viewers at home.