Iran seeks broad expansion of cooperation with Afghanistan

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref says Tehran plans to significantly broaden its cooperation with Afghanistan, citing the long-standing cultural, economic, and social ties between the two neighbors.

Speaking at a coordination meeting on Afghanistan, Aref emphasized the need for a comprehensive cooperation framework between Iran and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. He instructed all relevant ministries and institutions to submit their sector-specific proposals within a month so the plan can be finalized.

“The Comprehensive Iran–Afghanistan Cooperation Program should be drafted by the Joint Cooperation Commission and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Aref said. “All ministries must send their specialized proposals within the set timeframe so the program can be completed and used as the basis for bilateral engagement.”

He noted that Afghan authorities have shown clear willingness to deepen relations with Iran. Over the past year, he said, increased trade exchanges, official communications, and sustained diplomatic engagement all point to a more constructive approach from Kabul.

Aref added that strengthening bilateral ties will help remove barriers and create new avenues for cooperation.

His remarks come as economic and trade relations between the two countries continue to grow. Annual trade has now reached $3.6 billion, making Iran one of Afghanistan’s biggest trading partners. Afghan economic officials say expanded cooperation with Tehran is mutually beneficial for both sides.

Aref also underscored the importance of cultural, academic, scientific, and technological collaboration, calling these pillars essential to Iran’s broader strategy toward Afghanistan. He stressed that engagement should extend beyond technical fields to include education and cultural exchange.

His comments coincide with the recent visit of Afghanistan’s Minister of Higher Education, Nida Mohammad Nadim, who traveled to Tehran at Iran’s invitation to discuss strengthening academic cooperation and sharing expertise.

As work continues on a comprehensive cooperation roadmap, officials from both countries express optimism that deeper engagement will support economic growth and contribute to greater regional stability.