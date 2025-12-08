Iran seeks broad expansion of cooperation with Afghanistan
Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref says Tehran plans to significantly broaden its cooperation with Afghanistan, citing the long-standing cultural, economic, and social ties between the two neighbors.
Speaking at a coordination meeting on Afghanistan, Aref emphasized the need for a comprehensive cooperation framework between Iran and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. He instructed all relevant ministries and institutions to submit their sector-specific proposals within a month so the plan can be finalized.
“The Comprehensive Iran–Afghanistan Cooperation Program should be drafted by the Joint Cooperation Commission and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Aref said. “All ministries must send their specialized proposals within the set timeframe so the program can be completed and used as the basis for bilateral engagement.”
He noted that Afghan authorities have shown clear willingness to deepen relations with Iran. Over the past year, he said, increased trade exchanges, official communications, and sustained diplomatic engagement all point to a more constructive approach from Kabul.
Aref added that strengthening bilateral ties will help remove barriers and create new avenues for cooperation.
His remarks come as economic and trade relations between the two countries continue to grow. Annual trade has now reached $3.6 billion, making Iran one of Afghanistan’s biggest trading partners. Afghan economic officials say expanded cooperation with Tehran is mutually beneficial for both sides.
Aref also underscored the importance of cultural, academic, scientific, and technological collaboration, calling these pillars essential to Iran’s broader strategy toward Afghanistan. He stressed that engagement should extend beyond technical fields to include education and cultural exchange.
His comments coincide with the recent visit of Afghanistan’s Minister of Higher Education, Nida Mohammad Nadim, who traveled to Tehran at Iran’s invitation to discuss strengthening academic cooperation and sharing expertise.
As work continues on a comprehensive cooperation roadmap, officials from both countries express optimism that deeper engagement will support economic growth and contribute to greater regional stability.
WFP slashes aid by 80% as Afghanistan’s hunger crisis worsens
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) has reduced its food assistance in Afghanistan by 80 percent, warning that hunger and malnutrition are escalating at a dangerous pace.
Due to severe funding shortages, the agency has cut support from 10 million vulnerable Afghans to just two million.
WFP officials say the situation is deteriorating rapidly. Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau cautioned that with winter fast approaching, Afghan children face an increased risk of death from severe malnutrition and freezing temperatures.
“Because of budget shortages, we have been forced to reduce our assistance in Afghanistan from 10 million people to two million,” Skau said.
“This winter, we cannot support large numbers of vulnerable families, and many children may lose their lives due to hunger and cold. Last year was one of the worst years for humanitarian aid, and we expect a 40% funding gap again in 2026.”
Skau warned that malnutrition among women and children could reach levels not seen in years.
According to UN estimates, 3.5 million Afghan children under five are suffering from acute malnutrition, while more than 1.2 million pregnant and breastfeeding women face severe nutritional deficiencies.
UN agencies have repeatedly stressed throughout the year that shrinking humanitarian budgets have left them unable to reach millions of Afghans still in urgent need of assistance.
China, Afghanistan seek solutions to boost investor confidence
Afghanistan and China are stepping up efforts to strengthen economic cooperation and resolve challenges faced by Chinese investors operating in the country.
Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi held talks with the Chinese Ambassador and Commercial Attaché, where the diplomats outlined key obstacles hindering their investors. They urged closer coordination to ensure smoother business operations and to expand bilateral economic engagement.
Azizi reaffirmed Afghanistan’s readiness to deepen cooperation, saying the government is committed to providing greater support and streamlined facilities for Chinese businesses.
Officials from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said the discussions mark an important step toward enhancing trade ties and building stronger economic partnerships between Kabul and Beijing.
Economic experts note that both domestic and foreign investment remain crucial to Afghanistan’s economic recovery. They stress that government institutions—particularly the Ministry of Industry and Commerce—must prioritize addressing the concerns of individuals and companies working in the country.
Private-sector representatives agree, adding that increased investment will help ease economic pressures and improve the overall business environment.
US reviews green cards from 19 countries; Suspends Afghan-related processing
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has initiated a sweeping review of green cards issued to individuals from 19 “countries of concern,” while the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has indefinitely halted the processing of Afghan-related immigration requests.
USCIS Director Joe Edlow confirmed on X that the agency will re-examine all permanent resident cards granted to nationals of the 19 countries listed in President Donald Trump’s June Presidential Proclamation.
The countries include Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Yemen, Venezuela, Myanmar, and others where U.S. officials say document verification and security assessments remain challenging.
Edlow said the review will evaluate “negative, country-specific factors,” including the credibility and reliability of identity documents produced by these nations.
In a parallel move, DHS has frozen Afghan immigration cases and is reviewing asylum approvals granted under the Biden Administration.
Trump has framed the policy as part of a broader effort to “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries,” revoke federal benefits for noncitizens, and increase denaturalization actions against individuals deemed security risks.
Supporters of the administration’s approach argue that heightened scrutiny is necessary for national security. Critics, however, warn that the measures could trigger mass delays, denials, and potential revocations of legal status for thousands of residents and applicants.
The new rules, implemented immediately on November 27, will significantly increase immigration screening for nationals of the 19 designated countries.
Employers with foreign staff from these regions have been advised to closely monitor the immigration status of affected employees, as the policy shift may lead to prolonged uncertainty and additional compliance challenges.
