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Saar: Formation of Jirga in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

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Saar: Impact of Middle East conflict on Afghanistan

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Saar: Restrictions on girls’ education in Afghanistan discussed

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Saar: Weakening relations between Kabul and Washington discussed

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