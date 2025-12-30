Saar
Saar: US President’s warning to Iran discussed
Saar
Saar: Khalilzad’s visit to Kabul discussed
Saar
Saar: strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad discussed
Saar
Saar: Afghanistan’s trade relations with regional countries discussed
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Concerns over forced return of Afghan refugees
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: US President’s warning to Iran discussed
Latest News5 hours ago
Transport minister Akhundzada heads to Oman
Latest News6 hours ago
Iran eager in connecting to China through development of Afghanistan’s railway: Ali Zakari
Latest News6 hours ago
Flash floods in Farah leave one dead, 4 injured
Latest News1 week ago
Afghanistan exports 10 containers of batteries to Saudi Arabia and UAE for first time
Latest News1 week ago
Pakistani cleric condemns lifetime immunity for Army Chief as un-Islamic
Latest News2 weeks ago
Islamic Emirate declines to attend Tehran meeting on Afghanistan
Latest News1 week ago
Afghanistan signs 30-year deal for marble mining in Daikundi
Business5 days ago
Sharp drop in exports to Afghanistan drives Pakistan’s trade deficit surge
Tahawol1 hour ago
Tahawol: Concerns over forced return of Afghan refugees
Saar3 hours ago
Saar: US President’s warning to Iran discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Kabul and Islamabad: latest stances and updates
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Khalilzad’s visit to Kabul discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Iran Stresses Expanding Cooperation with Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan’s Embassy in Tokyo to suspend operations
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan launches investigation into border incidents with Tajikistan
-
Latest News1 day ago
Russia says it is not ready to accept Afghan workers on a large scale
-
Latest News3 days ago
Kabul condemns Israel’s recognition of breakaway Somaliland region
-
Business4 days ago
Uzbekistan exports $1.3 billion in goods to Afghanistan in first 11 months of 2025
-
Regional4 days ago
UAE President arrives in Pakistan on first official visit
-
Health2 days ago
India delivers ambulances to Afghanistan amid growing health cooperation
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan FM welcomes Afghan clerics’ fatwa against use of soil for attacks